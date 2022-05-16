Crosby logged a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 7.

Crosby only missed one game with an upper-body injury, and he was able to help out on a Jake Guentzel tally Sunday. Unfortunately for Crosby and the Penguins, this loss ended their season. The 34-year-old center had 10 points and 22 shots in six playoff outings to go with 31 tallies, 53 helpers, 208 shots and a plus-19 rating in 69 regular-season contests this year.