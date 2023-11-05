Crosby notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Sharks.
Crosby's point streak is up to five games (two goals, four helpers) after he set up a Kris Letang tally. The 36-year-old Crosby has been on the scoresheet in nine of 10 contests this season, producing five goals, six assists, 40 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-2 rating. He's added eight PIM and 11 hits, continuing to provide some modest physical play in addition to his elite offense.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Earns assist versus Ducks•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Three-game, four-point streak•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Ends goal drought•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Generates helper in loss•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Scores two goals on man advantage•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Scores first of the season•