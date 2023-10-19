Crosby logged an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Crosby extended his season-opening point streak to four games when he set up Erik Karlsson's third-period tally. The 36-year-old Crosby has three goals and two helpers to go with 15 shots on net, four hits and a plus-1 rating so far this season. He put up 33 goals and 93 points in 82 contests last season, and he's showing no signs of decline to begin 2023-24.