Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Gets three points in 9-1 rout
Crosby recorded a goal and two assists in Thursday's 9-1 win over the Flames. One of Crosby's helpers came on the power play.
It's surprising Crosby didn't have an even more productive night offensively, especially since he opened the scoring and assisted on Pittsburgh's second goal. Still, a three-point night is nothing to scoff at, and Crosby now has 10 points in eight games.
