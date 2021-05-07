Crosby scored a goal on three shots and dished an assist in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Sabres.

Crosby had a hand in a Brian Dumoulin tally in the second period before scoring one of his own in the third. The 33-year-old Crosby has racked up six points in his last three outings. The star center is up to 24 goals, 62 points, 159 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 54 appearances.