Crosby (rest) will suit up for the Penguins on Saturday against Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Crosby was considered a game-time call after winning the 4 Nations Face-Off championship Thursday. However, the 37-year-old veteran will ultimately suit up as the Pittsburgh returns from the break against the Caps. Crosby has 17 goals and 58 points through 55 games this season.
