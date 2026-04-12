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Crosby (lower body) is expected to play against Washington on Sunday, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Crosby is available to return to action after sitting out Saturday's 6-3 loss to Washington. He has amassed 29 goals, 74 points, 158 shots on net and 58 hits across 67 appearances this campaign.

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