Crosby (upper body) will be in Sunday's Game 7 lineup against the Rangers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Crosby will return after missing the Game 6 loss on Friday. The star center has racked up nine points while averaging 20:31 of ice time through five games this series. He'll be in his usual top-line role next to Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel.
