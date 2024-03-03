Crosby notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Crosby helped out on Lars Eller's tally late in the first period. The 36-year-old Crosby has one power-play helper in four of his last five games, and he's picked up a total of eight points in that span. The superstar is up to 63 points (17 on the power play), 210 shots on net, 71 hits and a plus-16 rating through 58 contests overall. Crosby continues to be the leader of the Penguins' offense and should be active in virtually all fantasy formats.