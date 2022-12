Crosby logged a pair of assists in Thursday's 4-2 win over Florida.

Crosby picked up his first assist when Evgeni Malkin deflected his slapshot past Sergei Bobrovsky on the power play. He'd add a second helper on Jake Guentzel's empty-netter to close out a 4-2 victory. Crosby continues to produce in his age-35 season with 17 goals and 23 assists through 30 games.