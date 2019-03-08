Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Has 14 points in last six games
Crosby, who had temporarily left Thursday's game after taking a high stick early in the third period, returned to score a goal in a 3-0 win over Columbus.
The snipe extended his goal streak to six games. He has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in that span. Crosby has 87 points in just 64 games and is on pace for his sixth career 100-plus point season. He continues to stake his place as one of the best of all time and the best fantasy plays right now, even at 31.
More News
