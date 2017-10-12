Play

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Helps out on power play

Crosby had an assist on Patric Hornqvist's power play goal in the second period of a 3-2 win over Washington on Wednesday.

Crosby already has five assists this year and looks every bit as dominant as usual as he remains one of the top two options in fantasy hockey.

