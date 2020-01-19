Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Helps spark rally with two assists

Crosby dished out a pair of assists and had one shot on goal with four hits in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Crosby's three-game goal drought came to an end, but he still has points in four straight (three goals, five assists) since returning from injury on Tuesday. He drew the primary helper on each of Pittsburgh's first two goals Sunday, helping the Penguins erase a 3-0 deficit. Crosby and the Pens will travel to Philadelphia on Tuesday before heading into the All-Star break.