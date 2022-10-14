Crosby scored early and added two assists as the Penguins overwhelmed the Coyotes 6-2 Thursday.

Crosby, who wanted to make a difference early, scored 1:22 into the first period Thursday. Teammate Jake Guentzel beat the defenders to a loose puck and centered a pass to the future hall of famer. Crosby, left unchecked in front of Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka, one-timed the pass for his first goal of the season. Crosby added seven shots on goal in 18:22 of ice time.