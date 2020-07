Crosby (undisclosed) will suit up for Tuesday's exhibition game versus the Flyers.

Crosby's return will give the coaching staff its first glimpse of the world-class center playing alongside Jake Gunetzel and Conor Sheary for the first time since Sheary was traded to the Sabres. In addition to centering the top line, Crosby will no doubt reclaim his place on the No. 1 power-play unit.