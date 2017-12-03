Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Incredible 13 points in six games
Crosby stretched his point streak to six games and 13 points (six goals, seven assists) with a goal and assist Saturday in a 5-1 victory over Buffalo.
Sid's 29 points are good enough for second on the Pens behind only Phil Kessel. But hot is hot and Sid is about to overtake Kessel if he stays this hot.
