Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Injury to be reevaluated

Coach Mike Sullivan said "They are being evaluated now. We will have more definitive answers tomorrow morning." when asked about the injuries suffered by Crosby and teammate Bryan Rust in Saturday's preseason matchup with the Sabres.

Crosby was spotted with a limp but not needing a walking boot or crutches while leaving the arena after the game. He was injured blocking a shot just above the laces of his skate.

