Crosby had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-6 win over New Jersey.

Crosby's goal didn't seem particularly important at the time, as it gave the Penguins a 7-3 lead with nine minutes remaining. It turned out to be crucial in the end, as New Jersey's second 3-0 run of the third period followed, turning the goal into Crosby's fifth game-winner of the season. The Penguins' captain has 52 points in 45 games, including 23 in the last 16.