Crosby scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 road loss against the Sabres.

Crosby ended up with five shots on goal and a hit in his 19:14 of ice time across 24 shifts, and he won 17 of his 32 faceoff attempts. Sid the Kid snapped a season-high two-game scoreless stretch with the goal, and his five shots were his most since he took 11 shots on Oct. 30 against the Anaheim Ducks. Crosby is up to eight goals and 13 points with a plus-13 rating in 10 games in the month of November.