Crosby (illness) is officially considered a game-time call versus Columbus on Tuesday, though coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "We anticipate that they will play, but they are all game-time decisions."

With both Crosby and Evgeni Malkin (illness) considered game-time decisions, the team could find itself stretched thin down the middle if the duo is unable to play. Still, Pittsburgh hasn't made any call-ups from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton as of the morning skate, which would be an indication that Crosby or Malkin wouldn't be able to play.