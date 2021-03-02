Crosby will not be available against the Flyers on Tuesday after being designated for the NHL's COVID-19 list. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Sid will not be available for tonight's game. He will be listed on the NHL's COVID protocol list. We didn't have a morning skate this morning due to the NHL's COVID protocol."

The Penguins are heading into a three-game stretch versus Philadelphia, not exactly the best time to potentially be without their captain. In Crosby's stead, Evgeni Malkin figures to move into the top line while Jared McCann could slide over to center with the No. 2 group. In his last five contests, Crosby garnered two goals on 19 shots and four helpers and will no doubt be eager to pick up where he left off whenever cleared to return.