Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Late-season surge continues
Crosby scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.
Sid may not longer be a kid exactly, but the 31-year-old is certainly playing like one at the moment. He's produced nine multi-point performances in the last 15 games, piling up 10 goals and 28 points over that stretch, and Crosby's surge has not only put the Pens in a much more comfortable position in the Eastern Conference playoff race, it's put them within striking distance of the Caps for the Metropolitan Division lead. He hasn't put together a 100-point campaign since 2013-14, but Crosby is now hurtling towards one this season at a breakneck pace.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Has 14 points in last six games•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Reaches 1,200 points•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Big first period fuels win•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Another big night in Buffalo•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Stays hot against Jackets•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Terrorizes Flyers again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...