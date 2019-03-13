Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Late-season surge continues

Crosby scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

Sid may not longer be a kid exactly, but the 31-year-old is certainly playing like one at the moment. He's produced nine multi-point performances in the last 15 games, piling up 10 goals and 28 points over that stretch, and Crosby's surge has not only put the Pens in a much more comfortable position in the Eastern Conference playoff race, it's put them within striking distance of the Caps for the Metropolitan Division lead. He hasn't put together a 100-point campaign since 2013-14, but Crosby is now hurtling towards one this season at a breakneck pace.