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Crosby sustained an undisclosed injury and won't finish Thursday's game versus the Senators.

The nature of Crosby's injury wasn't revealed, and it's not obvious what caused his early exit. The 38-year-old can be considered day-to-day for now, though the Penguins will want him back as soon as possible since they're in the playoff race.

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