Crosby scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 7-2 loss to Philadelphia.
Crosby's goal early in the third period salvaged an otherwise rough night for fantasy managers; the Pittsburgh captain was minus-4 and won just four of 19 faceoff attempts (21.1 percent). Crosby's goal was his first in five games and gave him 21 on the year.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Delivers helper in victory•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Rewrites record books•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Another two-point effort against NJ•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Insurance goal turns into winner•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Sets up empty-netter•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Three points including winner•