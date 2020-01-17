Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Like he never missed time
Crosby scored his seventh goal of the season in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Boston.
He scored just 24 seconds into the game on a seeing-eye slapper from the left circle. Sid has five points (two goals, three assists) in two games since his return from injury. Get him back in there if he's still on your bench. Crosby is as good as you get in the NHL right now.
