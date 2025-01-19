Crosby recorded one assist, four shots on net, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating during Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.

Crosby helped the Penguins get on the board Saturday, when he found Bryan Rust on a 2-on-1 breakaway midway through the third period. The Penguins have lost four of their last five games, and over that span Crosby has recorded two assists, 14 shots on goal and a minus-8 rating.