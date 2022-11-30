Crosby recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Crosby opened the scoring early in the first period, burying a feed from Jake Guentzel in the slot. Crosby would then add an assist on Guentzel's game-tying goal late in the third period. Crosby is up to 12 goals and 19 assists through 23 games as he continues to produce at an elite level in his age-35 season.