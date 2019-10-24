Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Makes highlight reel pass
Crosby earned an assist with a superb pass to Jake Guentzel in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat to the Lightning.
It was just another example of why the Penguins have been able to ride the wave of injuries affecting the club, including Evgeni Malkin (lower body) and Nick Bjugstad (lower body). The world-class center is stuck in a four-game goal drought, but has managed assists in each of his previous two contests. If Pittsburgh is going to break out of its three-game losing streak versus Dallas on Saturday, it will likely need Crosby to get back into the goal column.
