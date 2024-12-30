Crosby recorded a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

With this helper in the early stages of the second period, the star playmaker reached 1,034 NHL assists, passing Mario Lemieux for the most in Penguins history. It also extended what has been a very productive month for Crosby, who has notched 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in 12 games this month.