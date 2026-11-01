Crosby scored a goal on two shots, dished two assists, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Canadiens.

The first helper was Crosby's 1,112th in his career, setting the NHL record for most assists with one franchise. He added a late goal to earn the 1,771st point of his career, which has him tied for sixth all-time with Marcel Dionne. Even accounting for a somewhat slow start to the year, Crosby has a reasonably good chance to enter the top five by the end of the season. He needs 28 more points to pass Ron Francis for that position. Through 14 contests this year, Crosby has four goals, six helpers, 27 shots on net, eight hits, six blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-5 rating.