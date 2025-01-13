Crosby registered a power-play assist, six shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

Crosby helped out on a Kevin Hayes goal in the third period. With two goals and five assists over six outings in January, Crosby continues to make an impact on offense even with the Penguins' depth mostly faltering this month. He's now at 12 goals, 36 helpers, 17 power-play points, 134 shots, 41 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 45 appearances this season. He has a reasonable chance to reach the 90-point mark for the third consecutive campaign, all at age 35 or older.