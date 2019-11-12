Play

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Meeting with specialist

Crosby (lower body) is reportedly seeing a core injury specialist, per Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com.

Crosby isn't with the team for Tuesday's clash with the Rangers, but coach Mike Sullivan wouldn't comment on whether the world-class center would be available against the Devils on Friday. Until the team provides an update, Crosby should be considered day-to-day for the foreseeable future.

