Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Money in the bank

Crosby netted his 15th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Philadelphia.

He's on a four-game, seven-point streak that includes five goals. Sid is Sid. He's only been held off the score sheet twice in the last 10 games. And with 30 points in 23 games, Crosby is headed toward another 100-plus point season. He's money in the fantasy bank.