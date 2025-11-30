Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Moves into 15th all-time in goals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crosby had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 7-2 loss to Toronto.
It was a Crosby backhander, and it was his 16th snipe this season. That moved him into a tie with Kirill Kaprizov for third overall this season. The goal was Crosby's 641st in the NHL, which moved him past Dave Andreychuk into 15th all-time. Next on the list is Brendan Shanahan, who has 656.
