Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Named NHL Third Star
Crosby was named the NHL Third Star of the Week.
While Crosby is still having trouble finding the back of the net -- just a year removed from winning the Rocket Trophy -- he did garner seven helpers in his previous four outings, which earned him the Third Star distinction. Fans and fantasy owners alike will hope Sid the Kid's back-to-back multi-point games are indicative of things to come.
