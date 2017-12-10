Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Nets eighth goal in last 12 games
Crosby scored a late goal and recorded seven shots in a 4-3 loss against the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
The Penguins captain continued his hot streak, scoring his eighth goal and 18th point in the last 12 games. He only has two games where he didn't record a point during that stretch and in one of those scoreless contests, he had six shots. Saturday's seven shots also tied a season high. Crosby's scoring pace is still behind where he was last season, but he is second on the team in goals and is back to averaging a point per game.
