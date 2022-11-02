Crosby scored early in the first period during a 6-5 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Crosby, the only active skater with six 100-point campaigns, has a knack for getting things started early. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer connected 30 seconds into the first period Tuesday. With the marker, Crosby established an NHL record with 14 opening-minute tallies, breaking the tie he shared with Mark Messier. Crosby, who remains one assist shy of 900, added three shots and three hits Tuesday.