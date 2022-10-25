Crosby scored a first-period goal, but the Penguins suffered a 6-3 setback to the Oilers on Monday.
Crosby, the two-time Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy recipient, continues to defy his age. The 35-year-old future hall of famer has scored at least one point in five of the Penguins' six outings. Crosby, who has compiled three three-point performances this season, added three shots and four hits against the Oilers.
