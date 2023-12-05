Crosby scored a goal in the Penguins' 2-1 overtime loss to Philadelphia on Monday.

Crosby gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead late in the first period, but Pittsburgh never built off that edge. It was his 15th marker and 26th point in 24 contests this season. Even at the age of 36, Crosby can still be counted among the league's top forwards. It is worth cautioning, though, that Crosby has been working through a colder patch recently, providing three goals and four points over his last eight outings.