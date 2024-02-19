Crosby scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged three hits in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Crosby opened the scoring late in the first period, but that was the only puck the Penguins could sneak past Cam Talbot. With four goals and an assist over six games since the All-Star break, Crosby is once again rolling on offense. The 36-year-old is up to 31 tallies, 55 points, 183 shots on net, 60 hits and a plus-18 rating over 52 contests this season. The absence of Jake Guentzel (upper body) takes a lot out of the Penguins' offense, but Crosby will almost always give his team something to work with.