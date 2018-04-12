Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Nets natural hat trick
Crosby finished off Philadelphia with a natural hat trick that stretched across the second and third periods, burying the Flyers in a 7-0 victory in Game 1 on Wednesday.
It's the third playoff hat trick of Crosby's career, and he certainly appeared ready to make a push toward hoisting the Cup for the fourth time. With Philadelphia seemingly having no idea how to contain him, now is absolutely the time to ride Crosby.
