Crosby (illness) scored two goals in Tuesday's 4-1 win against Columbus.
Crosby was a game-time decision because of the illness, but he ended up having a big night. He scored the game-winning goal at 2:02 of the second period and a power-play marker later in the same frame. He's up to 15 goals and 35 points in 26 contests in 2022-23. The 35-year-old is on a six-game point streak.
