Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Not on bench to start third period

Crosby took a puck to the head in the second period of Saturday's game versus the Stars and did not return to start the third, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.

Crosby was struck by a Kris Letang shot, which hit the center's helmet. He did not come out with the team after the intermission. It's unclear if this is precautionary or a more serious situation at this time.

More News
Our Latest Stories