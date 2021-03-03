Crosby (COVID-19 protocols) was absent from Wednesday's practice session, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Crosby's placement on the league's COVID-19 Protocol list doesn't provide much in the way of insight as to when he could be cleared to return. Once the world-class center is allowed to practice with his teammates, he will jump back into his first-line role and rejoin the No. 1 power-play unit. In the meantime, Evgeni Malkin will be tasked with leading the offense.