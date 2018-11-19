Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Not ready to return
Crosby (upper body) won't play against the Sabres on Monday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Coach Mike Sullivan expected Crosby to be sidelined for about a week, which would put his potential return date as Wednesday versus Dallas. The world-class center did take the ice for Monday's game-day skate with his teammates, but rotated in on defense rather than joining forward line rushes. If Sid the Kid takes on a bigger role at practice Tuesday or Wednesday, it will be a good indication he is ready to face the Stars.
