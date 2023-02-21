Crosby provided an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Crosby has been a solid playmaker in February with a goal and seven helpers over seven games this month. He set up linemate Jake Guentzel's tally in the first period. Crosby is up to 68 points (17 on the power play), 162 shots on net, 57 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 56 contests in his usual top-line role this season.