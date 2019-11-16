Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Officially lands on IR
Crosby (groin) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
This move was inevitable, as Crosby is expected to be out until late December due to a core muscle injury. The 32-year-old center has played at least 70 games in each of the last six seasons, and that streak stands to end. Crosby posted five goals and 12 assists over 17 contests before suffering this injury. While the superstar is on the mend, Evgeni Malkin will manage the top line.
