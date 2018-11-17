Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Officially ruled out Saturday
Crosby (upper body) will not play Saturday evening against host Ottawa, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Per Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, it looked like Crosby was "skating pretty hard" near the end of Saturday's morning skate, but Penguins coach Mike Sullivan has confirmed that the future Hall of Famer will miss the next contest. Fortunately for the Pens, Derick Brassard said he'll be ready to go against the Sens.
