Penguins' Sidney Crosby: On ice for four goals

Crosby tallied a goal and an assist with a plus-4 rating in a 4-0 victory over the Coyotes on Saturday.

The Penguins captain was in full form, as he got his team going with a beautiful backhand goal in the second period. The Penguins used multiple line combinations Saturday, but whomever skated with Crosby looked good. Crosby was on the ice for all four Pittsburgh goals, and he assisted the last one to Brian Dumoulin. After a slow start, Crosby has eight goals and 17 points in 15 games.