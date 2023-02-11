Crosby logged an assist and seven shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.
Crosby set up Jake Guentzel for the Penguins' last goal of the game. The helper stretched Crosby's point streak to nine games, a span in which he's picked up three goals and 11 assists. The 35-year-old center continues to play at an exceptional level. He's up to 62 points, 146 shots, 51 hits, 27 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 51 outings this season.
